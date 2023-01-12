We Analyzed the Future Direction of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), Here is What We Found

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) went up by 5.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.18. The company’s stock price has collected 9.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :LOMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOMA is at 1.22.

LOMA currently public float of 50.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOMA was 142.11K shares.

LOMA’s Market Performance

LOMA stocks went up by 9.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.32% and a quarterly performance of 13.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.61% for LOMA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima saw 7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.