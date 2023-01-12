We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), Here is What We Found

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went up by 7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.59. The company’s stock price has collected 28.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lightwave Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.71. LWLG currently public float of 112.05M and currently shorts hold a 16.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 736.81K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went up by 28.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.57% and a quarterly performance of -13.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.44% for Lightwave Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.36% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of -30.98% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +28.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Dec 02. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 5,182 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $219,108 using the latest closing price.

Lebby Michael Stephen, the Chief Exec. Officer of Lightwave Logic Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $9.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Lebby Michael Stephen is holding 63,643 shares at $9,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Equity return is now at value -74.50, with -70.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.92.