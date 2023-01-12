Wall Street Pummels Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) After Recent Earnings Report

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE :VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Voya Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $80.88, which is $12.72 above the current price. VOYA currently public float of 96.28M and currently shorts hold a 21.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOYA was 1.32M shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.38% and a quarterly performance of 6.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Voya Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.45% for VOYA stocks with a simple moving average of 6.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.27. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Nelson Charles P, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $63.51 back on Dec 05. After this action, Nelson Charles P now owns 179,199 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $239,308 using the latest closing price.

Ferrara Nancy, the of Voya Financial Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $68.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Ferrara Nancy is holding 9,878 shares at $680,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +49.98. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.