SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SEAS currently public float of 35.64M and currently shorts hold a 10.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 762.59K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.79% and a quarterly performance of 15.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.66. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $48.75 back on Oct 13. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 162,129 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $195,000 using the latest closing price.

Swanson Marc, the Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Swanson Marc is holding 166,129 shares at $216,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Equity return is now at value -124.50, with 12.60 for asset returns.