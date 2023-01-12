Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.22. The company’s stock price has collected 11.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.43, which is $6.76 above the current price. LW currently public float of 139.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LW was 1.66M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stocks went up by 11.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.62% and a quarterly performance of 19.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.14% for LW stocks with a simple moving average of 26.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LW, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

LW Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.48. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Smith Michael Jared, who sale 11,934 shares at the price of $98.90 back on Jan 09. After this action, Smith Michael Jared now owns 74,351 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $1,180,273 using the latest closing price.

Scheufler Gerardo, the SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 4,389 shares at $99.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Scheufler Gerardo is holding 23,599 shares at $436,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +4.90. Equity return is now at value 103.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.