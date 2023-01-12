Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) went up by 12.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock price has collected 22.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ :HYZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.6 above the current price. HYZN currently public float of 87.01M and currently shorts hold a 21.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYZN was 750.38K shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

HYZN stocks went up by 22.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.15% and a quarterly performance of 11.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.13% for Hyzon Motors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.60% for HYZN stocks with a simple moving average of -34.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYZN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

HYZN Trading at 13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +22.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6135. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw 22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1558.16 for the present operating margin

-269.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -228.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.87.