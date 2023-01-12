Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.35. The company’s stock price has collected 4.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ :ACVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for ACV Auctions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.79, which is $3.82 above the current price. ACVA currently public float of 116.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACVA was 1.12M shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA stocks went up by 4.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.59% and a quarterly performance of 5.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for ACV Auctions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for ACVA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ACVA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

ACVA Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 56,161 shares at the price of $7.52 back on Dec 27. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 57,537 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $422,331 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 1,007,160 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 0 shares at $9,064,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.98 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -21.81. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.