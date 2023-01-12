Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.53. The company’s stock price has collected 5.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Univar Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. UNVR currently public float of 161.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 1.61M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went up by 5.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.62% and a quarterly performance of 43.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Univar Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.96% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to UNVR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.04. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 6,970 shares at the price of $32.36 back on Nov 29. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 159,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $225,535 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $32.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 159,933 shares at $1,645,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.02 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.83. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.