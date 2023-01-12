Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went down by -5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.18. The company’s stock price has collected -9.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.93, which is $17.93 above the current price. TNDM currently public float of 62.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 1.13M shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went down by -9.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly performance of -17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.52% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of -31.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $43 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TNDM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

TNDM Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.01. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BERGER DAVID B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, BERGER DAVID B now owns 3,029 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $402,500 using the latest closing price.

BERGER DAVID B, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BERGER DAVID B is holding 3,029 shares at $604,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.22 for the present operating margin

+51.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at +2.21. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.