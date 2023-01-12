Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) went down by -38.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The company’s stock price has collected 12.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE :KNOP) Right Now?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNOP is at 0.99.

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $9.08 above the current price. KNOP currently public float of 24.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNOP was 266.06K shares.

KNOP’s Market Performance

KNOP stocks went up by 12.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.14% and a quarterly performance of -26.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.80% for KNOP stocks with a simple moving average of -58.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNOP stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KNOP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KNOP in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNOP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for KNOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to KNOP, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

KNOP Trading at -44.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -32.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNOP fell by -31.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, KNOT Offshore Partners LP saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+38.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for KNOT Offshore Partners LP stands at +18.86. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.