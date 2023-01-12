Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Calix Inc. (CALX)?

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) went down by -13.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.44. The company’s stock price has collected -10.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Calix Inc. (NYSE :CALX) Right Now?

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALX is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Calix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.33, which is $25.48 above the current price. CALX currently public float of 57.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALX was 497.49K shares.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX stocks went down by -10.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.65% and a quarterly performance of 2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Calix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.42% for CALX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $88 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CALX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CALX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

CALX Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.40. In addition, Calix Inc. saw -12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from Collins John Matthew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $70.65 back on Nov 03. After this action, Collins John Matthew now owns 0 shares of Calix Inc., valued at $353,250 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Michael, the Director of Calix Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $72.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Matthews Michael is holding 64,000 shares at $144,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+52.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc. stands at +35.09. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.