Is Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) a Keeper?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) went down by -17.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Logitech Misses Amid Economic Weakness

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ :LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Logitech International S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.88, which is $4.7 above the current price. LOGI currently public float of 160.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGI was 643.87K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stocks went up by 7.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.41% and a quarterly performance of 56.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Logitech International S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.64% for LOGI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOGI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LOGI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to LOGI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

LOGI Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.31. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Arunkundrum Prakash, who sale 5,831 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Jan 06. After this action, Arunkundrum Prakash now owns 63,000 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $379,270 using the latest closing price.

AEBISCHER PATRICK, the Director of Logitech International S.A., sale 10,000 shares at $61.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that AEBISCHER PATRICK is holding 12,511 shares at $613,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+39.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 32.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.02. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.