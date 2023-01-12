Is Guardant Health Inc. (GH) a Keeper?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went up by 5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.55. The company’s stock price has collected 15.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ :GH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GH is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Guardant Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GH currently public float of 97.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 1.54M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went up by 15.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.70% and a quarterly performance of -38.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.65% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.06% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $36 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

GH Trading at -26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -33.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.34. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 3,125 shares at the price of $51.87 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 20,135 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $162,082 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $51.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 18,530 shares at $102,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.36 for the present operating margin

+66.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -108.57. Equity return is now at value -145.60, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.