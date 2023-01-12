Is Baozun Inc. (BZUN) a Keeper?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went up by 11.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected 7.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Gap Sells Its China Business After 12 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 0.47.

The average price from analysts is $46.79, which is $0.06 above the current price. BZUN currently public float of 53.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 962.10K shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went up by 7.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.07% and a quarterly performance of 34.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for Baozun Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.14% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZUN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for BZUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to BZUN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

BZUN Trading at 48.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +41.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.