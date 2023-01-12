Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT)

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Rocket Shares Downgraded on Sinking Loan Originations

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE :RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Rocket Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.37, which is -$0.98 below the current price. RKT currently public float of 114.09M and currently shorts hold a 31.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKT was 3.13M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

RKT stocks went up by 10.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly performance of 21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Rocket Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.51% for RKT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

RKT Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.76 for the present operating margin

+99.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +3.08. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.