Is a Correction Looming Ahead for C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that C3.ai CEO Sees Growth Ahead With New Business Model

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $13.63, which is $1.72 above the current price. AI currently public float of 90.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 1.64M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went up by 4.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.46% and a quarterly performance of -0.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

AI Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 558 shares at the price of $10.65 back on Dec 27. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 351,571 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $5,945 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 928 shares at $11.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 352,129 shares at $10,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.