Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :TWNK) Right Now?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWNK is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hostess Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TWNK currently public float of 133.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWNK was 1.14M shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

TWNK stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Hostess Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for TWNK stocks with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWNK reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for TWNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to TWNK, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

TWNK Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWNK starting from Gernigin Michael, who sale 7,060 shares at the price of $21.38 back on May 27. After this action, Gernigin Michael now owns 6,922 shares of Hostess Brands Inc., valued at $150,975 using the latest closing price.

Cramer Michael John, the of Hostess Brands Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $22.15 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Cramer Michael John is holding 43,408 shares at $553,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.