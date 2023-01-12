Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went up by 7.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Insurance Broker’s Stock Is Halted as IPO Surges 1,150%

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 183.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.88, which is $6.57 above the current price. SHLS currently public float of 112.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 2.61M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.60% and a quarterly performance of 15.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of 24.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $30 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $37.50, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

SHLS Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.88. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Whitaker Jason R, who sale 8,333 shares at the price of $26.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, Whitaker Jason R now owns 555,234 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $220,852 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jason R, the Chief Executive Officer of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 13,020 shares at $25.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Whitaker Jason R is holding 563,567 shares at $330,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +1.10. Equity return is now at value 121.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.