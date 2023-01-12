Here’s How Your Trade Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Aggressively Right Now

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Toll Stock Is Upgraded as Analyst Looks Positively on Homebuilding Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.35.

TOL currently public float of 109.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.54M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went up by 6.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.81% and a quarterly performance of 26.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.59% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of 18.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $68 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to TOL, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

TOL Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.37. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from GARVEY CHRISTINE, who sale 200 shares at the price of $49.60 back on Dec 28. After this action, GARVEY CHRISTINE now owns 9,426 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $9,921 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $51.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 31,220 shares at $512,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.