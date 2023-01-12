Here’s How Your Trade Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Aggressively Right Now

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) went down by -13.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s stock price has collected -12.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ :GOOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOOD is at 1.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GOOD currently public float of 38.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOD was 207.34K shares.

GOOD’s Market Performance

GOOD stocks went down by -12.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.07% and a quarterly performance of 8.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.31% for GOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOD stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for GOOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOD in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $25 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for GOOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

GOOD Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOD fell by -12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Gladstone Commercial Corporation saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOD starting from Cutlip Robert G, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.92 back on Feb 25. After this action, Cutlip Robert G now owns 59,100 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, valued at $20,924 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.34 for the present operating margin

+32.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Commercial Corporation stands at +6.59. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.