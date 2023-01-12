Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) went down by -14.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.87. The company’s stock price has collected -14.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Commvault Slips Despite Strong Earnings, Upbeat Outlook, Big Buyback Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CVLT) Right Now?

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVLT is at 0.58.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CVLT currently public float of 44.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVLT was 282.42K shares.

CVLT’s Market Performance

CVLT stocks went down by -14.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.60% and a quarterly performance of 3.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Commvault Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.91% for CVLT stocks with a simple moving average of -8.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CVLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $69 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Hold” to CVLT, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CVLT Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLT fell by -14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.23. In addition, Commvault Systems Inc. saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLT starting from Whalen James J., who sale 526 shares at the price of $66.04 back on Nov 28. After this action, Whalen James J. now owns 17,524 shares of Commvault Systems Inc., valued at $34,737 using the latest closing price.

Pickens Allison, the Director of Commvault Systems Inc., sale 500 shares at $64.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Pickens Allison is holding 8,529 shares at $32,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLT

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.