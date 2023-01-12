Can The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Remain Competitive?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/22 that Restaurants, Grocery Stores Battle Over Consumers’ Stretched Dollars

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ :WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.92.

WEN currently public float of 194.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEN was 2.04M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of 14.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for The Wendy’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for WEN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

WEN Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.