Cactus Inc. (WHD) Just Got Our Attention

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.18. The company’s stock price has collected 6.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc. (NYSE :WHD) Right Now?

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHD is at 1.93.

WHD currently public float of 60.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHD was 381.73K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stocks went up by 6.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.02% and a quarterly performance of 33.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Cactus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.23% for WHD stocks with a simple moving average of 15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $48 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHD reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for WHD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

WHD Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.08. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Joel, who sale 542,336 shares at the price of $54.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, Bender Joel now owns 68,604 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $29,286,144 using the latest closing price.

Bender Scott, the President and CEO of Cactus Inc., sale 562,336 shares at $54.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Bender Scott is holding 50,464 shares at $30,386,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +11.31. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.