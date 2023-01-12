Buy or Sell Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE :UE) Right Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UE is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Urban Edge Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $4.01 above the current price. UE currently public float of 113.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UE was 922.82K shares.

UE’s Market Performance

UE stocks went up by 1.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of 11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Urban Edge Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.19% for UE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

UE Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+44.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +24.15. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.