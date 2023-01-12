Buy or Sell Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.88. The company’s stock price has collected 4.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is at -0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is $5.31 above the current price. AKRO currently public float of 41.83M and currently shorts hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 768.00K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went up by 4.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.71% and a quarterly performance of 22.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of 99.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $50 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.45. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $51.27 back on Jan 03. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 370,999 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,281,751 using the latest closing price.

Young Jonathan, the Chief Operating Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,777 shares at $54.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Young Jonathan is holding 184,911 shares at $479,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.