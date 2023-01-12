BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Just Got Our Attention

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.09. The company’s stock price has collected 4.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/22 that BorgWarner Makes a Bold Move Into EVs. Why the Stock Is Down.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for BorgWarner Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.27, which is $4.45 above the current price. BWA currently public float of 232.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 1.92M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went up by 4.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.64% and a quarterly performance of 32.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for BorgWarner Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.34% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BWA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.08. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from CALAWAY TONIT M, who sale 6,305 shares at the price of $40.46 back on Dec 09. After this action, CALAWAY TONIT M now owns 0 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $255,101 using the latest closing price.

CALAWAY TONIT M, the EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of BorgWarner Inc., sale 17,543 shares at $40.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that CALAWAY TONIT M is holding 40,380 shares at $706,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.34 for the present operating margin

+19.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +3.62. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.