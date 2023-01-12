Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.91. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE :BRDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bird Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.40, which is $5.22 above the current price. BRDS currently public float of 218.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRDS was 2.31M shares.

BRDS’s Market Performance

BRDS stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.12% and a quarterly performance of -31.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.64% for Bird Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.80% for BRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -64.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1917. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw 37.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Hahn Rebecca, who sale 4,598 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hahn Rebecca now owns 1,142,814 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $1,965 using the latest closing price.

Wright Gregory Alan, the Controller of Bird Global Inc., sale 5,385 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Wright Gregory Alan is holding 425,037 shares at $2,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.44 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -120.95. Equity return is now at value -158.70, with -70.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.