A Lesson to Learn: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) went up by 12.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.20. The company’s stock price has collected 12.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Gap, Victoria’s Secret Struggled in 2022. UBS Says This Year Won’t Be Better.

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE :VSCO) Right Now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.10 x from its present earnings ratio.

VSCO currently public float of 72.06M and currently shorts hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSCO was 1.32M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO stocks went up by 12.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.39% and a quarterly performance of 14.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Victoria’s Secret & Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.52% for VSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VSCO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

VSCO Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.95. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw 7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who sale 109,968 shares at the price of $46.08 back on Dec 08. After this action, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD now owns 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co., valued at $5,067,325 using the latest closing price.

HAUK AMY, the CEO – Pink of Victoria’s Secret & Co., sale 8,666 shares at $39.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that HAUK AMY is holding 91,903 shares at $337,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Equity return is now at value 174.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.