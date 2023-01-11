Why Audacy Inc. (AUD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) went up by 12.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s stock price has collected 14.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Audacy Inc. (NYSE :AUD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUD is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Audacy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.44. AUD currently public float of 117.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUD was 1.02M shares.

AUD’s Market Performance

AUD stocks went up by 14.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.01% and a quarterly performance of -16.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Audacy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.11% for AUD stocks with a simple moving average of -72.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AUD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUD reach a price target of $0, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AUD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AUD Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2379. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw 25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUD starting from Crowley John David, who purchase 100,004 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Nov 30. After this action, Crowley John David now owns 468,756 shares of Audacy Inc., valued at $30,001 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Audacy Inc., purchase 49,175 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,944,388 shares at $20,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+15.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Audacy Inc. stands at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.