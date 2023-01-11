We Analyzed the Future Direction of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), Here is What We Found

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.16. The company’s stock price has collected 7.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE :WTI) Right Now?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTI is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $4.07 above the current price. WTI currently public float of 93.99M and currently shorts hold a 15.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTI was 3.02M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI stocks went up by 7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.72% and a quarterly performance of -24.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for W&T Offshore Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.05% for WTI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTI reach a price target of $6.90, previously predicting the price at $5.10. The rating they have provided for WTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

WTI Trading at -17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTI starting from Ghauri Shahid, who sale 116,411 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Mar 21. After this action, Ghauri Shahid now owns 6,670 shares of W&T Offshore Inc., valued at $523,850 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.61 for the present operating margin

+43.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for W&T Offshore Inc. stands at -7.43. Equity return is now at value -140.00, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.