We Analyzed the Future Direction of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL), Here is What We Found

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) went up by 21.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HOWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.86, which is $12.15 above the current price. HOWL currently public float of 25.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOWL was 193.05K shares.

HOWL’s Market Performance

HOWL stocks went up by 8.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.98% and a quarterly performance of -45.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.35% for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.48% for HOWL stocks with a simple moving average of -34.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOWL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for HOWL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HOWL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

HOWL Trading at 33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares surge +45.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL rose by +40.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,853,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Jan 06. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,701,056 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,095,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -34.60 for asset returns.