We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO), Here is What We Found

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected -9.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :STRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRO is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.63, which is $14.12 above the current price. STRO currently public float of 54.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRO was 522.64K shares.

STRO’s Market Performance

STRO stocks went down by -9.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.87% and a quarterly performance of 31.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Sutro Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.61% for STRO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for STRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STRO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for STRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to STRO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

STRO Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRO fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Sutro Biopharma Inc. saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRO starting from NEWELL WILLIAM J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Mar 14. After this action, NEWELL WILLIAM J now owns 116,525 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc., valued at $77,508 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRO

Equity return is now at value -53.80, with -34.30 for asset returns.