The Chart for CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) went up by 8.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s stock price has collected 7.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ :CMAX) Right Now?

CMAX currently public float of 77.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMAX was 425.81K shares.

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX stocks went up by 7.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.47% and a quarterly performance of -42.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for CareMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.64% for CMAX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMAX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMAX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

CMAX Trading at -9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX rose by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw 6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -7.60 for asset returns.