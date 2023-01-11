Smart Share Global Limited (EM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.28. The company’s stock price has collected 3.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ :EM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Smart Share Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.74, which is $1.29 above the current price. EM currently public float of 78.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EM was 46.86K shares.

EM’s Market Performance

EM stocks went up by 3.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.71% and a quarterly performance of 66.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for Smart Share Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.67% for EM stocks with a simple moving average of 27.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.40 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EM reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to EM, setting the target price at $13.40 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

EM Trading at 37.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EM rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2505. In addition, Smart Share Global Limited saw 17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.78 for the present operating margin

+82.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Share Global Limited stands at -3.48. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.