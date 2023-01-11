Signature Bank (SBNY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Signature Bank Gets Downgraded. Even Reducing Crypto Exposure Can Hurt.

Is It Worth Investing in Signature Bank (NASDAQ :SBNY) Right Now?

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBNY is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Signature Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.88, which is $50.18 above the current price. SBNY currently public float of 61.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBNY was 1.17M shares.

SBNY’s Market Performance

SBNY stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of -24.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Signature Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for SBNY stocks with a simple moving average of -37.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBNY

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SBNY, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

SBNY Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBNY rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.40. In addition, Signature Bank saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Signature Bank stands at +39.74. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.