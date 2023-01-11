Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.26, which is $1.72 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 198.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 1.77M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.22% and a quarterly performance of -10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.53% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -19.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at -15.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 109,588 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Dec 15. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,049,988 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $307,581 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., purchase 94,600 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 973,277 shares at $267,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -16.70 for asset returns.