Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE :ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $101.29, which is $15.06 above the current price. ADM currently public float of 546.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADM was 2.73M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.68% and a quarterly performance of -0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for ADM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

ADM Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.27. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from FINDLAY D CAMERON, who sale 26,197 shares at the price of $93.52 back on Dec 13. After this action, FINDLAY D CAMERON now owns 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $2,449,907 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sale 26,198 shares at $92.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,426,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +3.18. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.