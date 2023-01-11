LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.53. The company’s stock price has collected 9.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/22 that Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LYB currently public float of 254.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 2.09M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 9.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.38% and a quarterly performance of 16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.70% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $88 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LYB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LYB Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.08. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Sharma Anup, who sale 1,713 shares at the price of $84.91 back on Dec 31. After this action, Sharma Anup now owns 8,998 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $145,454 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 729,846 shares at $84.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 3,321 shares at $61,926,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.91 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +12.15. Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.