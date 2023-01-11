Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.87. The company’s stock price has collected 11.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/04/22 that Long-Duration Battery Startup Form Energy Raises $450 Million

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE :MT) Right Now?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MT is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ArcelorMittal S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.63, which is $3.97 above the current price. MT currently public float of 693.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MT was 2.40M shares.

MT’s Market Performance

MT stocks went up by 11.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.45% and a quarterly performance of 40.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.85% for MT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.72% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.88. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.89 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal S.A. stands at +19.53. The total capital return value is set at 29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.69. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.49. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.