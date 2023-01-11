Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.77. The company’s stock price has collected 5.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE :PHG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHG is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Koninklijke Philips N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.99, which is $12.35 above the current price. PHG currently public float of 873.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHG was 3.27M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stocks went up by 5.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.38% and a quarterly performance of 10.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.02% for PHG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.29% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.