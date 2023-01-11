Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) went up by 15.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.63. The company’s stock price has collected 10.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ :NOTV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOTV is at 2.53.

NOTV currently public float of 19.14M and currently shorts hold a 12.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOTV was 835.53K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.01% and a quarterly performance of -71.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for Inotiv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.57% for NOTV stocks with a simple moving average of -64.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTV reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for NOTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to NOTV, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

NOTV Trading at -38.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Inotiv Inc. saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Pitchford William D, who sale 2,123 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Dec 09. After this action, Pitchford William D now owns 74,051 shares of Inotiv Inc., valued at $12,366 using the latest closing price.

Neff R Matthew, the Director of Inotiv Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $6.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Neff R Matthew is holding 62,388 shares at $6,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+33.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc. stands at +12.16. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.