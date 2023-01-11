Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Etsy Inc. (ETSY)?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.88. The company’s stock price has collected 11.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/04/23 that Etsy’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Lands a Buy Rating

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.86.

ETSY currently public float of 124.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 3.32M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went up by 11.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.63% and a quarterly performance of 16.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.96% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 22.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

ETSY Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.50. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from SCOTT RYAN M., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $116.98 back on Jan 04. After this action, SCOTT RYAN M. now owns 0 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $136,865 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc., sale 20,850 shares at $116.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 107,305 shares at $2,438,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Equity return is now at value -200.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.