Is Rio Tinto Group (RIO) a Keeper?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.01. The company’s stock price has collected 6.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Rio Tinto Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.02, which is -$4.42 below the current price. RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 3.65M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 6.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.31% and a quarterly performance of 31.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.25% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.98% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.32. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.89 for the present operating margin

+48.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +33.22. The total capital return value is set at 41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.62. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.83. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.