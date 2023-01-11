Is e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) a Keeper?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) went down by -8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.76. The company’s stock price has collected -7.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE :ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.80, which is $3.12 above the current price. ELF currently public float of 50.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELF was 704.70K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stocks went down by -7.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.12% and a quarterly performance of 36.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for ELF stocks with a simple moving average of 38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ELF Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.10. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 16,664 shares at the price of $55.57 back on Jan 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 339,005 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $925,983 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 39,740 shares at $55.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 347,496 shares at $2,208,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.