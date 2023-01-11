Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 13.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s stock price has collected 19.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ :VSTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Verastem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $3.75 above the current price. VSTM currently public float of 208.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTM was 1.44M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stocks went up by 19.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.01% and a quarterly performance of 3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for Verastem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.17% for VSTM stocks with a simple moving average of -48.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VSTM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at 23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +19.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4084. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 74 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jan 05. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 98,517 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Vice President of Finance of Verastem Inc., sale 1,246 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 98,591 shares at $411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.28 for the present operating margin

+66.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc. stands at -11749.17. Equity return is now at value -106.10, with -67.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.69.