Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.52. The company’s stock price has collected 14.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.44.

URBN currently public float of 60.42M and currently shorts hold a 11.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.96M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 14.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.64% and a quarterly performance of 25.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Urban Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.78% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

URBN Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.44. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 4,095 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Nov 14. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 0 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $102,457 using the latest closing price.

Conforti Frank, the Co-President & COO of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Conforti Frank is holding 25,960 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.98 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +6.83. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.