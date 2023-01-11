Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for loanDepot Inc. (LDI)

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) went up by 8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.51. The company’s stock price has collected 42.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE :LDI) Right Now?

LDI currently public float of 61.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDI was 482.43K shares.

LDI’s Market Performance

LDI stocks went up by 42.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.21% and a quarterly performance of 78.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for loanDepot Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.97% for LDI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDI

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDI reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for LDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

LDI Trading at 43.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares surge +35.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI rose by +42.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, loanDepot Inc. saw 40.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Lee John Hoon, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Jan 03. After this action, Lee John Hoon now owns 884,108 shares of loanDepot Inc., valued at $321,620 using the latest closing price.

Carrillo Nicole, the EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of loanDepot Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Carrillo Nicole is holding 186,141 shares at $80,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.