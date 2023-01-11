Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went up by 24.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s stock price has collected 68.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHX is at -0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Athersys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. ATHX currently public float of 11.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHX was 667.69K shares.

ATHX’s Market Performance

ATHX stocks went up by 68.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.03% and a quarterly performance of -14.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.25% for Athersys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.10% for ATHX stocks with a simple moving average of -76.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHX

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ATHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to ATHX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

ATHX Trading at 36.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.85%, as shares surge +108.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX rose by +68.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8492. In addition, Athersys Inc. saw 61.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHX starting from Camardo Daniel A., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 22. After this action, Camardo Daniel A. now owns 368,804 shares of Athersys Inc., valued at $54,960 using the latest closing price.

Camardo Daniel A., the CEO of Athersys Inc., purchase 132,800 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Camardo Daniel A. is holding 132,800 shares at $102,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1569.79 for the present operating margin

+78.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athersys Inc. stands at -1576.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.