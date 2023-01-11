Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went up by 23.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s stock price has collected 30.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Accolade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.86, which is $3.91 above the current price. ACCD currently public float of 68.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 611.22K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went up by 30.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.89% and a quarterly performance of -16.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for Accolade Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.72% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

ACCD Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +30.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Barnes Stephen H., who sale 74 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Jan 04. After this action, Barnes Stephen H. now owns 122,960 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $563 using the latest closing price.

SINGH RAJEEV, the Chief Executive Officer of Accolade Inc., sale 230 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that SINGH RAJEEV is holding 153,209 shares at $1,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.94 for the present operating margin

+31.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -39.71. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -36.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.