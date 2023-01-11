E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Just Got Our Attention

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is $2.01 above the current price. ETWO currently public float of 237.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.70M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.32% and a quarterly performance of -4.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ETWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $5.79 back on Jan 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 256,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $75,241 using the latest closing price.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the 10% Owner of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $5.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Neuberger Berman Group LLC is holding 567,713 shares at $234,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.